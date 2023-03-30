Joint Base Andrews active shooter report prompts lockdown

A lockdown is in place at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) in Prince George's County over reports of an active shooter near base housing on Thursday.

According to JBA's Facebook page, an armed individual was spotted around 2:50 p.m. near the base's housing area.

The post is asking people to stay from base housing.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying an AR-15 style rifle with no orange tip.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.