Join FOX6 for virtual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Join FOX6 and Froedtert and The Medical College of Wisconsin for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The 2020 Making Strides Walk may look a little different, but our passion to end breast cancer still begins with a single step and we need you!

This year’s Making Strides Walk will be a virtual event on Oct. 17. Pick the time and the route that works best for you and your team, then put on your pink, lace up your shoes, and join the movement!

Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way – your mom, sister, wife, friend, co-worker. Your support will help fund a future free from breast cancer – and it all starts one step, one walker, one team, and one dollar at a time. Raise $250 and snag some Making Strides swag! CLICK HERE to sign up now.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network proudly supports Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Getting us one step closer to a cure. That's what is humanly possible.