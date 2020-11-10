Expand / Collapse search

Join FOX6 for the 9th annual Drumstick Dash!

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The 2020 Drumstick Dash has gone virtual! This year you can complete the race in YOUR neighborhood on YOUR schedule – you can even participate virtually with family and friends across the country!  

Sign up today and keep the Thanksgiving tradition alive.

Run or walk your selected distance anytime from Nov. 21-29, track your progress, and submit your results. Then enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving knowing that you helped neighbors who are facing hunger.

You can also join the all-new Miles for Meals Virtual Challenge, a 30-mile challenge across Milwaukee! Challenge yourself while benefiting others too! 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Both the Drumstick Dash and Miles for Meals benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Register by clicking one of the links below!

Santa Claus is coming to Brookfield Square beginning Nov. 27
slideshow

Santa Claus is coming to Brookfield Square beginning Nov. 27

Brookfield Square announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10 that it is time to enjoy a fun, festive, and socially distanced holiday season with Santa Claus.

Christmas Fantasy House comes up with new way to raise money for those in need
slideshow

Christmas Fantasy House comes up with new way to raise money for those in need

This year, the Christmas Fantasy House has unfortunately been canceled due to Covid-19, but they’ve come up with a new, fun, and safe way to continue to raise money for those in need.