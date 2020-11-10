Join FOX6 for the 9th annual Drumstick Dash!

article

The 2020 Drumstick Dash has gone virtual! This year you can complete the race in YOUR neighborhood on YOUR schedule – you can even participate virtually with family and friends across the country!

Sign up today and keep the Thanksgiving tradition alive.

Run or walk your selected distance anytime from Nov. 21-29, track your progress, and submit your results. Then enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving knowing that you helped neighbors who are facing hunger.

You can also join the all-new Miles for Meals Virtual Challenge, a 30-mile challenge across Milwaukee! Challenge yourself while benefiting others too!

Both the Drumstick Dash and Miles for Meals benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

