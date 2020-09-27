Joe Montana saves grandchild from alleged kidnapper inside Malibu home, reports say

article

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife had to grab his baby granddaughter from the arms of an intruder inside his Malibu home Saturday to prevent her from being kidnapped, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that a woman entered the home in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 5 p.m. and snatched the 9-month-old child from the living room.

The woman walked upstairs with the child where the infant's grandparents confronted her and took the child back. The intruder then ran out of the house.

Deputies happened to be in the area for an unrelated matter when they were flagged down by someone from the home reporting the kidnapping attempt.

The woman was located at a nearby home and arrested by deputies. Her name has not been released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.