Jackson County crash: State trooper struck during traffic stop

article

A Wisconsin State Trooper was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, July 27 along I-94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.

Initial reports indicate that just after 12:00 a.m., the trooper was inside his cruiser conducting a traffic stop south of WIS 54 when an approaching semi tractor-trailer lost control and struck the cruiser and rear quarter panel of the vehicle that had been stopped.

The driver of the semi and other vehicle were not injured. The state trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office.