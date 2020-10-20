Ivanka Trump campaigns for President Trump in Milwaukee County

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, will visit Milwaukee Tuesday, Oct. 20, the president's campaign announced in a news release Sunday.

In Milwaukee, during "a conversation with local supporters," Ivanka Trump "will share President Trump's Make America Great Again agenda with Wisconsinites."

Ivanka Trump campaigns at the Polish Community Center in Franklin, Wis.

"Wisconsin's simple motto of 'Forward' fits perfectly with the President's proven track record to keep moving the country ahead," said Ivanka Trump in the release. "I'm excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard-working Americans!"

President Trump stopped in Janesville Saturday, Oct. 17 for a "Make America Great Again" rally.

Ivanka Trump's Milwaukee stop comes one week after she visited Hilbert, Wis. for a similar event.