'It goes so far:' Schlitz Audubon in need of donations

Before Giving Tuesday existed, there was a group of people working to give back to you. Now, this year, they're asking for your help.

At the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, a donation to them will ultimately come back to you.

There is just something about going for a walk outside that feels...really good.

"Walk the trails, enjoy nature, see wildlife out there, and just have that great opportunity to breathe," said Lindsay Obermeier, raptor program director at Schlitz Audubon.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside

It is that kind of mindfulness that the folks at Schlitz Audubon have put into the forefront of everything that they do.

"Seeing the smiles behind people’s masks, seeing the smiles in their eyes," Obermeier said.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside

On this Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, the humble outsiders ask that you think about them. Or more specifically, our avian friends.

"Any time we receive a donation it warms my heart,” said Obermeier. "The birds that live here act as educators. They go out into the public to teach people about their wild counterparts, about ecology and conservation."

Lindsay Obermeier, raptor program director at Schlitz Audubon

Some of Schlitz Audubon's biggest nature educators comes straight from the forest itself. The nature center has a collection of 15 non-releasable birds, Obermeier said, and just like you, they need to eat every day.

"To put it into perspective, a bald eagle eats about $5 a day," said Obermeier.

To ease the financial burden, for the entire month of December, every dollar donated to Schlitz Audobon will be matched up to $10,000.

"It goes beyond just that dollar. It is the smile on kids faces, it is food for the birds – it goes so far," Obermeier said.

If you would like to make a donation, or visit the nature center for yourself, visit schlitzaudubon.org.