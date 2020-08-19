Investigation underway after 2 women attacked in separate incidents in Milwaukee

An investigation is underway after two women were attacked early Wednesday morning, Aug. 19 in Milwaukee. The separate attacks happened nearly two hours apart.

The first attack, an attempted sexual assault, happened in the area of Bremen Street and Wright Street around 12:40 a.m.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was approached by an armed suspect. The suspect demanded the victim remove her clothing. The victim was able to escape and call the police.

The suspect is described as a male, black, about 28 years of age, 6'0" tall, with a medium brown complexion, and hair in cornrows going toward the back of his head. He was wearing a black face mask with possible decorations, and a gray t-shirt that could have other colors.

The suspect was armed with a silver handgun.

Milwaukee police believe this is related to another incident that occurred on Aug. 19 at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of North and Oklahoma.

Police say the victim was walking when the suspect approached her and began talking to her. The suspect then grabbed the victim, pushing her to the ground. The victim was able to fight the suspect off and he fled northbound on Oakland Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male, black, medium build, 5'10"-6'0" tall, 175-180 pounds and his hair was in 1-2 inch cornrows on the top of his head and short hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray long-sleeved shirt, possibly light gray sweatpants, and a black cloth face mask.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect(s).