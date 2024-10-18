Crash and fire on I-94/41 near Somers causing significant backups

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash and fire on I-94 in Kenosha County is causing significant backups on Friday, Oct. 18. Viewer video and photos show what appears to be at least one semi-trailer that was on fire. Lane closures are expected to persist for several hours.



A crash and fire is causing significant backups on I-94/41 in Somers in Kenosha County on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18.

According to 511, the accident happened after 3 p.m. near County Highway KR.

Traffic is severely backed up in both directions as the freeway was initially fully closed in both directions.

Crash and fire on I-94 in Kenosha County. COURTESY: Clare Marie

Crash and fire on I-94 near Somers in Kenosha County. Courtesy: Rick Mireles.

As of 6 p.m., all southbound lanes are still closed. All northbound lanes have reopened, however it may take a while for the backups to dissipate.

Viewer video and pictures sent to FOX6 show what appears to be a semi-trailer completely engulfed in flames in the southbound lanes.

If you are heading this way, use an alternate route.

FOX6 has reached out to the Racine and Kenosha Fire Departments for more information, and has yet to hear back.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says as of 5 p.m., the interstate will still be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.