Crash and fire on I-94/41 near Somers causing significant backups

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 18, 2024 3:45pm CDT
Traffic
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A crash and fire is causing significant backups on I-94/41 in Somers in Kenosha County on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18.

According to 511, the accident happened after 3 p.m. near County Highway KR.

Traffic is severely backed up in both directions as the freeway was initially fully closed in both directions.

Crash and fire on I-94 in Kenosha County. COURTESY: Clare Marie

Crash and fire on I-94 near Somers in Kenosha County. Courtesy: Rick Mireles.

As of 6 p.m., all southbound lanes are still closed. All northbound lanes have reopened, however it may take a while for the backups to dissipate.

Viewer video and pictures sent to FOX6 show what appears to be a semi-trailer completely engulfed in flames in the southbound lanes.

If you are heading this way, use an alternate route.

Semi-trailer fire on I-94 in Kenosha County

A crash and fire shut down I-94/41 in Kenosha County on Friday afternoon, Oct. 18. Video courtesy: Matt Chervenka.

FOX6 has reached out to the Racine and Kenosha Fire Departments for more information, and has yet to hear back.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says as of 5 p.m., the interstate will still be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.