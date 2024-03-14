I-43 reopens in Grafton; traffic incident being investigated
GRAFTON, Wis. - All lanes on I-43 were temporarily shut down between WIS 32 and WIS 33 in Grafton on Thursday morning, March 14. All lanes have reopened.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a traffic incident that occurred on I-43 northbound at Ulao Parkway.
The interstate was closed for several hours. Monitor traffic conditions with the Traffic Tracker by CLICKING HERE.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.