I-41 rollover crash, traffic backups near Bluemound

A rollover crash snarled traffic on I-41 Saturday afternoon, Aug. 12.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bluemound Road, closing three lanes of southbound traffic.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the SUV "simply just rolled."

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and stand next to it after the crash, the sheriff's office said. MFD was called as a precaution to make sure the driver was OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office said the driver did not appear to be under the influence.