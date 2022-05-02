House fire near 15th and Greenfield in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, May 2 responded to the scene of a house fire near 15th and Greenfield.
Upon arrival, crews found flames pouring from a second floor window.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.