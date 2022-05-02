Expand / Collapse search

House fire near 15th and Greenfield in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, May 2 responded to the scene of a house fire near 15th and Greenfield.

Upon arrival, crews found flames pouring from a second floor window. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 