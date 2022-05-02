article

Firefighters on Monday, May 2 responded to the scene of a house fire near 15th and Greenfield.

Upon arrival, crews found flames pouring from a second floor window.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

House fire near 15th and Greenfield in Milwaukee

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.