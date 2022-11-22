Expand / Collapse search

Holiday travel tips; Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the TSA are hosting a joint news conference to share tips to make the travel experience easier during the holiday season. 

In addition, TSA will discuss best practices for flying out, including TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for liquids.

Airport officials will also unveil convenient new Parking Pay Stations to help travelers exit the airport’s parking facilities more quickly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.