Holiday Shopping; get ready with Meijer's gift cards
With holiday shopping around the corner, Meijer looks at how shoppers handle the last two weeks before Christmas arrives.
SUSSEX, Wis. - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner; Meijer talks to FOX6 News and gives us an inside look at how shoppers can come to Meijer's to handle all their Christmas needs.
Holiday shopping season; Meijer's holiday food options
The holiday shopping season is just around the corner; Meijer talks to FOX6 News and gives us an inside look at how shoppers can come to Meijer's to handle all their Christmas needs.
Holiday shopping season; get ready with Meijer's; family activities
Meijer shows FOX6 News some different ways to spend time with family on Christmas.
.