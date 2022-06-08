Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 32nd and Hampton; police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect following a hit-and-run crash at 32nd and Hampton Avenue early Wednesday, June 8.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of one vehicle crashed into a second vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot --and police later learned the striking vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.