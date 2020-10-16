Hit-and-run driver loses control of car, overturns before striking house

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Friday, Oct.16 near 68th and Fond du Lac. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the drover lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, overturned onto its roof, and then struck a residence. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Hit-and-run crash near 68th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police continue to seek the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7272.

