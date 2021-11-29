High school basketball player disappears after being dropped off in Manhattan Beach area

article

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing high school basketball player.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 17-year-old Jasyre "Eli" Robinson was supposed to get dropped off in Carson via a rideshare service but the teen was dropped off in the Manhattan Beach area.

Robinson was last seen November 23 in the 2400 block of East 126th Street in Compton, LASD said.

Robinson, who plays for Rancho Verde's basketball team, is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a pair of gray sweatpants and a pair of light blue Crocs, LASD said.

Anyone with information on Robinson is asked to call 310-847-4344 or 310-830-1123.

