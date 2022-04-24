High school basketball lawsuits, WIAA rule changes considered

Following a spike in lawsuits related to officiating, Wisconsin's high school sports association is considering rule changes. The WIAA's Board of Control, the governing body, will hear some proposals on Tuesday, April 26.

WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser says among those changes could be stronger penalties for schools that circumvent the appeals process by taking the association to court.

From the student section to the back-and-forth of the game, with seasons on the line, high school playoff basketball normally supplies its own drama, but the 2022 State Boys Basketball Tournament had a little more.

Members of St. Thomas More High School Cavaliers varsity boys basketball team involved in fight

"It is troubling because it impacts so many others, you know?" said Hauser of the rising trend in lawsuits filed against the association.

After officials assessed a full-team suspension against St. Thomas More for this scuffle at the end of a playoff game in March. The Cavaliers forfeited and tried appealing to the WIAA. When that didn't work, the school sued and a judge put them back in the tournament, a trend Hauser says casts doubt on an already struggling component of high school sports: The officials.

"Right now, we are in such dire shortage of our game officials, and without them, we can't play the game," said Hauser.

The WIAA sent all schools a letter after the judge's decision in support of its officials who correctly applied state and national rules, according to the WIAA. Now, the WIAA may change some rules, including stronger sanctions for schools that circumvent its policies and procedures.

"That's a conversation that we'll continue to talk about with our members, and if this trend continues, certainly, that may be something we do need to have more discussion about," said Hauser.

It was the video of the St. Thomas More incident that sparked interest, but Hauser said there's no intent to bring instant replay to high school.

"This is education-based athletics. This is not pay-for-play," said Hauser. "This is kids playing a game, and the goal of high school sports is participation."

This isn't just about basketball. It's about bigger questions of fairness. After the board hears those rule change proposals, all 516 schools then have a chance to weigh in during an annual meeting on Wednesday.