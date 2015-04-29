Have a FOX6 personality be your 'Buddy!'

MILWAUKEE — Congratulations! You’ve taken a great step towards looking out for your health. By asking one of our FOX6 anchors to be your buddy, you will get a monthly email reminder about doing your breast self-exam. It’s a fun, easy way to get that little nudge you need to keep an eye out for any changes in your body.



Simply enter your email address, select one (1) of the FOX6 anchors pictured and click the SUBMIT button. You’ll get an email reminder from that person in the weeks to come!

















Thank you for being a part of Buddy Check 6 and remember, we do this because you matter.