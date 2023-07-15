Harley-Davidson Women's Charity Ride: Empowering women, fighting cancer

Come and be a part of the House of Harley-Davidson Women's Charity Ride on Saturday, July 15.

The ride celebrates women in motorcycling and the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., and the charity ride will take off from the Harley-Davidson Museum at 10 a.m., ending at The House. All registration funds will be donated to Susan G. Komen to support the fight against breast cancer.

For more information on the ride, go to the House of Harley Davidson website.