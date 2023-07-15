Expand / Collapse search

Harley-Davidson Women's Charity Ride: Empowering women, fighting cancer

Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Women's Charity Ride

Come and be a part of the House of Harley-Davidson Women's Charity Ride on Saturday, July 15.

The ride celebrates women in motorcycling and the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., and the charity ride will take off from the Harley-Davidson Museum at 10 a.m., ending at The House. All registration funds will be donated to Susan G. Komen to support the fight against breast cancer.

 For more information on the ride, go to the House of Harley Davidson website.

The importance of Women's Charity Ride

Women's Charity Ride: Authorities support

Isley Gooden talks to Jeff Freitag about how the fire department supports the Women's Charity Ride.

Women's Charity Ride: Ready to ride out

