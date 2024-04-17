Hales Corners fight; police seek suspect, 3 hurt

article

Hales Corners police are looking for an 18-year-old suspect after three people were hurt late Tuesday night, April 17.

It happened on Plumtree Circle shortly before 11 p.m. Officers were originally called to the area for a reported fight. Police said a knife and shovel, "presumably involved in the incident," were found at the scene.

Two of the three victims – a 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries – were taken to a hospital. The third victim, a 22-year-old man, had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police said the suspect is an 18-year-old Milwaukee man who knew the victims. He was gone before officers arrived Tuesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.