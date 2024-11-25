Greenfield child death cold case; Ronald Schroeder to be sentenced

article

The Brief Ronald Schroeder, the man convicted in the 1991 cold case death of his infant daughter, will be sentenced on Monday. Schroeder never took the stand in his own defense, saying pending charges in Waukesha were a factor in that decision. Prosecutors anticipate several people will make victim impact statements during Schroeder's sentencing hearing.



Ronald Schroeder, the man convicted in the 1991 cold case death of his infant daughter, will be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 25. He could face life in prison.

Schroeder was found guilty at trial on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The week-and-a-half-long trial concluded with Schroeder convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse.

Seven-week-old Catherine Schroeder's death was ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries that were initially cited as the result of shaken baby syndrome. Medical experts, first responders and Schroeder's exes were among those who testified.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors argued the evidence and testimony showed Schroeder abused and shook his daughter in 1991 – causing her death.

Schroeder never took the stand in his own defense, saying pending charges in Waukesha were a factor in that decision.

Featured article

After the verdict was announced, neither attorneys nor the family spoke to FOX6 News. But prosecutors anticipate several people will make victim impact statements during Schroeder's sentencing hearing.

Case details

In August 1991, Schroeder lived in a Greenfield apartment with his wife and infant daughter. He was the last one with his daughter before 911 was called.

Garry Bauer, a retired Greenfield firefighter and paramedic, said 7-week-old Catherine was in cardiac and respiratory arrest. She had dilated pupils, was comatose and probably dead. The baby was taken to the hospital. Doctors there were concerned about possible child abuse; there was already an open case with Child Protective Services.

Retired Greenfield Police Officer David Novy interviewed Schroder and his wife. She said she and Catherine had been in a minor car crash days prior, and the baby wasn't feeling well – maybe had a cold – and had trouble eating recently, including the night Schroeder came home from work. Hours later, the little girl was declared brain-dead. She had brain bleeds and severe brain trauma.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the cold case autopsy in June 2021 and found Catherine died of blunt force trauma to the head, ruling her death a homicide. Her father was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and physical abuse of a child the following August.

Additional coverage