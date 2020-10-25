Green Bay Packers take on the Houston Texans in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers take on the Houston Texans down south Sunday at 12 p.m. on FOX6.

David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones are both out for the game. The Packers are looking to bounce back after a loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in Tampa.

FIRST QUARTER

A 10-play first drive found its way into the end zone with a Davante Adams touchdown. It's 7-0 Pack with 9:21 left in the 1st quarter.

Packers end the 1st in the lead.