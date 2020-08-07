Expand / Collapse search

Green Alert issued for 34-year-old man, last seen in Madison on Aug. 6

Missing Persons
Jeffrey Irvin Jr.

MADISON, Wis. - A Green Alert has been issued for Jeffrey Irvin Jr., 34, from Madison. He was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. 

Officials say Irvin left home at 5:45 a.m. for his job but has not been seen since. He last had communication with his family at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Irvin is described as a male, white,  5'09" tall, 175 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans a bright yellow t-shirt. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Madison Police Department at 608-243-0500.