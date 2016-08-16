Good Samaritan shot to death after helping teens pull SUV out of ditch

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A man was robbed and then shot to death after helping two people pull their SUV out of a ditch in South Carolina, police said on Tuesday.



Officers said Deon Frasier, 17, and Michael Dupree-Tyler, 19, were arrested at an apartment complex after a gunshot victim was found by police around 11 p.m. Monday evening.



Police identified the victim as Chadwick Garrett, 45, of North Charleston, according to FOX Carolina.



"During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was assisting two black males in pulling a Dodge Durango out of the ditch," police said in a news release. "After the victim got the vehicle out of the ditch, the two suspects then robbed and shot the victim."



The suspects are both charged with murder and will face a judge on Tuesday, according to WCBD.