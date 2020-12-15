Giannis Anetokounmpo extension brings buzz to Milwaukee businesses

A city in celebration, Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge was lit blue and white Tuesday night, Dec. 15 in honor of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks star signed a contract extension with the team Tuesday, but it's not just fans who are ecstatic. The decision comes with a significant economic impact for some businesses.

Local business owners who rely heavily on Bucks fans breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night. Some even felt a business boost in the hours after Antetokounmpo's announcement.

"It's going to change the game," said Eric Kuester, owner of MODA3. "We've been waiting day by day for this."

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Greek Freak committed to the Cream City by signing the multi-year, multimillion-dollar supermax contract. It's good news that stretches beyond the court.

In the Historic Third Ward, Kuester said he was preparing online orders Tuesday when notifications of the news started pouring in.

"Next thing you know those orders started to double and came in at a rapid pace, all specifically Giannis products," Kuester said.

At Brick 3 Pizza on Old World Third Street, No. 34 adorns the walls.

"It’s really nice to see how the city has transformed as well as the team around Giannis," Enrique Perez, manager at Brick 3, said. "It’s a really good early Christmas present for everyone."

Like most businesses, the pizza shop has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Perez, things are looking up.

"As we move forward with this good news, I really do expect good things to happen," Perez said.

Fiserv Forum

At the end of a tough year, David Dupee from Good City Brewing said the contract news is exactly what the Deer District ordered.

"The summer was supposed to be a climax in a way of what’s going on here, starting with a Bucks playoff run, and the DNC really," Dupee, a co-owner said. "To see all that get taken away was obviously really hard for business, but to come around at the end of the year, and have a global superstar say, ‘I want to put roots down in Milwaukee,’ that’s really exciting."

If you're curious about what that influx of online orders was for at MODA3, not surprising, Kuester said Antetokounmpo jerseys have been flying off the shelves.

