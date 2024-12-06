Get the best deals in December

Fear not if you haven’t finished or even started your holiday shopping.

December is one of the best times to find almost anything and everything on sale. Consumer Reports is here to help you navigate sales and make smart buys during this busy shopping season.

If you're shopping based on someone's holiday wish list, you already know WHAT you need to buy.

But WHEN can you get the best deals? You've got plenty of opportunities to save in December.

Many different sales events are going on to help you stretch your budget.

As we approach Christmas and the start of Hanukkah—which both fall on December 25th this year—there are some big events for shoppers to mark on their calendars:

First, look out for extended deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Some sales may even run through the month.

Also, watch for special deals on Green Monday, a shopping holiday that dates back to 2007. This year, it falls on December 9th—when you can expect another surge in sales.

If you’re buying gifts online, you’ll want to place your order by Saturday, December 14th.

If you order by that day, most retailers offer free shipping and guarantee that your items will arrive by Christmas Eve.

The next big day to save is tailor-made for last-minute shoppers.

The Saturday before Christmas is called Super Saturday because it’s one of the year's busiest shopping days.

This year, it’s on December 21st. You can expect plenty of in-store deals since online orders may not arrive in time.

This is your last big chance to take advantage of deals and discounts, so if you missed all the other sales and you will still have shopping to do, mark this on your calendars.

And if you don’t get everything you want this season—don’t worry.

The discounts don’t stop when the holidays end. Retailers will still offer savings in the new year as they make space for new inventory—the perfect opportunity to use any gift cards you get this year.

Be sure to check return policies, especially when shopping for big-ticket items.

Some, but not all, retailers extend their return windows well into January.

Happy shopping and happy holidays!