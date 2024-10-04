Get baby ready for day care

Sending your baby to day care for the first time is an emotional milestone for many parents.

It is often filled with anxiety and a touch of guilt. As Consumer Reports explains, there are some easy ways to make the transition smoother for you and your little one.

When you begin your search for a day care, ask local parents, friends, and acquaintances for their opinions and experiences and even ask in your neighborhood’s Facebook group.

After you’ve identified a few options, take the time to pay them an in-person visit.

You can also ask to take a tour while the day care is in session to ensure the environment is safe and nurturing.

This can help you avoid risky situations, such as centers that don’t prioritize safe sleep or that use recalled or dangerous toys.

Once you’ve decided on the right day care, experts recommend easing you and your baby into the new routine by visiting the day care center with your child before their first day to help them become familiar with the caregivers.

Day cares are often noisier than many homes, so prepare children for noise and new sleeping arrangements.

Child care experts recommend acclimating babies to sleeping with the sounds of quiet voices around them, or for toddlers to use a cot at home to get them used to sleeping on it.

You might also be asked to bring the essential items on or before the first day.

These can include diaper wipes, diaper creams, extra clothes, bottles, and a sleep sack for your baby or a blanket for your toddler.

Don’t forget a family photo. Children love to see photos of themselves and their loved ones, especially while they’re away, and parents love to see a happy baby when it’s time to go home.

Something else to remember: It’s common for kids to experience a spike in sickness after starting day care.

Discuss this new transition with your pediatrician and stay vigilant about hand-washing and vaccinations.