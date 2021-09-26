Gabby Petito: Funeral service underway in Long Island

Funeral services for Gabby Petito are underway in Holbrook, Long Island.

The service will take place between Noon and 5 p.m. at the Maloney Funeral Home. The public is welcome to attend.

RELATED: Gabby Petito funeral services

The Petito family is be using an empty urn during the service. The FBI has not released Gabby Petito's body to her family, nor have they provided a timeline as to when they might do so.

Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, thanked the public for all its support in an Instagram post, asking them to make donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation in lieu of flowers. The foundation is aimed at helping families with resources and guidance to help bring missing children home.

Gabby Petito (Source: @petitojoseph/Instagram)

Authorities discovered the 22-year-old's remains in Wyoming on Sept. 19. She had vanished while on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. Gabby had last been in contact with her family in late August when she and Laundrie were visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

RELATED: Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy

Their social media posts documenting the trip abruptly stopped, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in the van — alone, according to investigators.

According to investigators, Gabby was the victim of a homicide and Laundrie is the lone person of interest. Authorities said Laundrie has not been cooperative and hasn't been seen since Sept. 14.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection to the case, but the manhunt for Laundrie has so far proved fruitless. Sunday marks the eighth day of the search and crews are expected to return to Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County

RELATED: Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death

For the last week, authorities have scoured the 25,000 acres that make up Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s parents told police he went for a hike on Sept. 14.

The family attorney told FOX News the parents – Christopher and Roberta Laundrie – said Brian did not take a cell phone or wallet with him, and they’re worried he might hurt himself. Officials have already combed the whole north side of the park and much of the Venice side of the reserve.

RELATED: Boyfriend now ‘person of interest’ in case

In recent days, Mourners have held vigils in Gabby's honor. Laundrie's hometown of North Port, Florida held a candlelight vigil Saturday night, releasing butterflies in her honor and holding a silent prayer at city hall. Hundreds of people attended.

"It’s just very heartbreaking being a mom myself," said Niki Doe, a North Port resident. "I can’t even imagine what her parents are going through, it’s just an experience a parent should never have to go through."

The night before, residents of New York's Blue Point community lit up Blue Point Avenue with candles and luminaires at the edges of their driveways.

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.