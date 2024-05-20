I-94 westbound at stadium interchange temporarily closed; back open

article

UPDATE: The freeway reopened at about 10:20 a.m., however it may take time for the backups to clear.

There is a freeway closure on I-94 westbound at the stadium interchange in Milwaukee on Monday, May 20.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shots-fired incident and shut down that section of freeway all the way to 60th Street.

The ramps to I-94 westbound from WIS175 and Brewers Boulevard are also closed.

The sheriff's office sent out the information in a tweet at 9:17 p.m.

Deputies needed to search the roadway to search for physical evidence of the shooting.

Deputies walk down the freeway searching for evidence

No injuries were reported.