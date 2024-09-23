Remember when you reached for some ice to cool down a drink—only to find it smelled funky and maybe even tasted like the leftover lasagna in your fridge? Gross.

Consumer Reports explains how to tackle the stink and guarantee fresh-smelling and tasting ice.

Like many of us, Consumer Reports home editor Dan Wroclawski has dealt with smelly ice.

This usually happens when ice has been sitting in your icemaker or ice bin for several weeks or even over a month, and it’s had a long time to absorb the smells of the food that's in your fridge.

But there may be another culprit—your refrigerator! This is more common in older refrigerators with one cooling system, where cold air passes between the freezer and fresh food compartments, making it easier for the ice to get smelly.

The first thing you should do is dump your entire ice bin. If some of it smells, it’s likely all of it smells.

Next, clean your ice bin. Check the manufacturer's instructions.

You might be able to put it in the top rack of your dishwasher. If you have to hand-wash it, baking soda and warm water usually do the trick.

Then, boxes of baking soda should be placed near the icemaker to absorb food odors.

If you don’t have an icemaker, baking soda can also help keep odors from creeping into your ice cube tray.

Speaking of those trays, it might be time to try something new, especially if you’re using silicone molds, which can absorb odors.

The Rubbermaid Ice Cube Tray, which costs around $3, is a good option, as is the OXO Ice Cube Tray with a lid, which costs around $10.

Once your ice smells nice again, treat yourself to a frosty frozen beverage.

Two blenders aced CR’s icy drink test: the Oster 2143023 for $80 and the NutriBullet Smart Touch NBF50420 for $126.

Speaking of cocktails, some refrigerators now have specialty ice makers that can make ice spheres or nugget ice for your favorite beverage.