Free Summerfest tickets at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) is celebrating Summerfest's 55th anniversary in 2023 by giving away free tickets to this year's Big Gig.

On Friday, April 28, MKE will be giving away 55 tickets every hour from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Summerfest Marketplace store in the Main Terminal.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Tickets will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Limit one ticket per guest. No purchase necessary.