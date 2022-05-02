Free Colectivo coffee for teachers, nurses this week

article

Colectivo Coffee Roasters will be celebrating teachers and nurses this week with free coffee, a release said Monday, May 2.

On Tuesday, May 3, National Teacher Appreciation Day, any teacher that visits a Colectivo Coffee location will receive a free medium cup of brewed coffee, and on Friday, May 6, National Nurses Day, any nurse that visits a Colectivo Coffee location will receive a free medium cup of brewed coffee.

"Our communities depend on the talent and energy of teachers and nurses to guide, inspire and heal," said Megan Suardini, Vice President, Branding, Marketing & E-Commerce. "Words can’t describe how much we value these dedicated professionals, but we hope some complimentary Colectivo Coffee can provide a small token of appreciation."

Teachers and nurses can simply just mention the promotion when ordering.

Offer only valid at registers in cafes. You can view Colectivo Coffee locations and hours here.