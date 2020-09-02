FPC withdraws disciplinary hearing for Mattioli, allowing MPD probe

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission announced Wednesday, Sept. 2 the board is "withdrawing its disciplinary hearing" into code of conduct charges issued by the board for Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, charged with homicide in connection with the April death of Joel Acevedo in the off-duty officer's home, "to allow the MPD process to be completed." This, after MPD announced Wednesday the launch of an internal investigation into the case.

“This is an important and welcomed development that provides consistency and integrity, while safeguarding both due process and appeal rights,” said FPC Executive Director Griselda Aldrete in a statement obtained by FOX6 News. “Today’s development is a healthy step to ensure due process is protected and will move forward effectively, justice is served, and a strong relationship is rebuilt with the police department and the FPC.”

According to the FPC's statement, the board "affirmed the Milwaukee Police Department’s ability to conduct a concurrent internal investigation, as well as acting Chief of Police (Michael) Brunson’s right to issue discipline while an FPC complaint investigation is underway."

The board noted the chief "has always possessed this ability to investigate and issue discipline to officers even while the FPC is conducting its own ongoing complaint investigation."

The FPC said since the complaint investigation has been officially concluded and code of conduct charges have been referred by the FPC to Officer Mattioli, the FPC has made the decision to withdraw its disciplinary trial and allow Brunson to issue discipline as he sees fit, "which is the normal procedure in these matters."

The release noted the FPC took over this investigation from MPD on May 18, "largely due to concerns that MPD leadership at the time was not taking necessary action."

Brunson has issued orders to Officer Mattioli to participate in MPD’s Internal Affairs Division investigation into the incident, the FPC said. .

“The FPC thanks Chief Brunson for his clear and decisive leadership in this case, and stands ready to perform all of its statutory obligations to resolve this matter fairly and appropriately, and provide justice for the people of the City of Milwaukee," the release said.