FOX6 News receives 23 Emmy nominations
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on has released its list of Emmy nominations for this Emmy season -- and FOX6 News has received 23 nominations.
The nominations and their categories are as follows:
- Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Evening Newscast: Larger Markets (1-50) FOX6 News at 9:00: Miller Brewery Shooting
- Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Single Story Case of the Missing Uniforms (Amanda St. Hilaire)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Serious News (Hard) Feature Singled Out (Bryan Polcyn)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Serious News (Hard) Series All in the Family (Bryan Polcyn)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Arts/Culture/ Entertainment Westown in Bloom (Andy Konkle/LeeAnn Watson)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Arts/Culture/ Entertainment A Driveway Turned Center Stage (Christina Van Zelst/Jerry Imig)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer Optical Delusion (Bryan Polcyn)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime Inside a Mystery: Milwaukee Cold Cases (Suzanne Spencer/Eric Litsheim)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Education/Schools Glen Fink (Amanda St. Hilaire)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment Plastic Free MKE (Ashley Sears/Eric Litsheim)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment Troubled Waters (Amy DuPont/David McAlister)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science Building a Connection (Ashley Sears)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science Perfect (Bryan Polcyn)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science Am I Really That Sick? (Carl Deffenbaugh/Andy Konkle)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest Finding Family (Ted Perry/Jerry Imig)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government The Governor’s Emails (Amanda St. Hilaire/Photojournalists)
- Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Sports More Than Tennis (Aaron Maybin)
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - News Anchor Mary Stoker Smith
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter Amanda St. Hilaire
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Editing – News Andy Konkle
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Photography – News Andy Konkle Jerry Imig
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air – Writing – News Carl Deffenbaugh
- Carl Deffenbaugh