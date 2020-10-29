FOX6 Coats for Kids is coming November 9

We are busy getting ready for FOX6 Coats for Kids 2020! The final details are coming together now, but we can tell you that the collection dates will be Nov. 9 through Dec. 6.

Wisconsin winters can be tough, and it is vital to make sure that kids in our communities have good, warm winter coats to protect them. This has been a challenging year on so many levels, and unfortunately, the need for coats is just as great as ever.

We are hopeful that you’ll again join us in our mission to keep kids warm, one coat at a time.

The finishing touches are being put on the 2020 Coats for Kids Drive Packet and if you email us at coatsforkids@fox.com, you’ll be among the first to receive the complete details of the 2020 campaign in just a couple of days.

Thank you for helping us keep kids warm. Your continued support of FOX6 Coats for Kids is appreciated!