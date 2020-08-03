Found safe: Silver Alert canceled for pair of sisters missing from eastern Wisconsin

A Silver Alert has been canceled for missing Wisconsin sisters -- Jean Allen, 85, from the Village of Howard in Brown County and Elaine Roskom, 86, from Black Creek in Outagamie County. They have been found safe.

There was concern after officials say Jean drove to Elaine's house in Black Creek around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 to pick her up and go out driving. They do this regularly. They have not been seen since.

Again, both were found safe.