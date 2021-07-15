Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins allegedly assaulted by wife who now faces charges

The wife of Dwayne Haskins is facing charges after allegedly assaulting the former Washington Football Team quarterback in a Las Vegas hotel room, ESPN reports.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces battery and domestic violence charges after she allegedly punched her husband in the mouth during the July 3 incident, the report says.

Police were called to the hotel room and Haskins, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was taken to the hospital.

According to ESPN, the pair married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate with friends. The Steelers have not commented on the situation.

Haskins was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was released by the team in December of 2020.

