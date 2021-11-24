Former NFL player Zac Stacy appears in court in Orlando

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was in court in Orange County on Wednesday morning for a bond hearing.

The former Jets player is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son earlier this month.

Stacy, who retired from the NFL in 2017, faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief after a disturbing video allegedly shows him beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home.

His ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, made a statement in court asking for Stacy's bond to be increased.

"I am afraid for my safety and my children's safety," she said.

Prosecutors argued that Stacy is ‘dangerous' and ‘violent’ and should be placed on home confinement.

Stacy's defense lawyer says that since he has cooperated after being arrested, his bond should not be changed.

The judge ultimately decided to not increase Stacy's bond. He also ordered Stacy to not return to Florida except for court hearings and he must reside at the Alabama address he provided to the court.

The video that has gone viral appears to show the alleged victim, Evans, being thrown into a TV stand and hit. Evans had reportedly claimed that Stacy punched her several times in the head.

"This was just the last straw I would say. I really truly feel that if it continues that he would kill me," said the alleged victim, Kristin Evans.

She told FOX 35 that she has filed reports against Stacy in the past. She said she felt she had to go public with this one so that her case wouldn’t get overlooked again.

Stacy's lawyer said he had flown back to Florida from Tennessee after learning that police in Oakland had issued a warrant for his arrest and he had intended on turning himself in. He was arrested at Orlando International Airport.

If convicted, he could face 15 years behind bars.

