Food prep on a budget

It’s a popular thing to do year-round: Preparing an entire week’s worth of meals at once.

It might sound challenging, but it doesn’t have to be.

The right tips and tools can make a big difference for your health and wallet.

Consumer Reports shares some practical recommendations to help you get started.

To kick off successful meal prepping, Consumer Reports says to start by planning your meals for the whole week.

Make a shopping list and shop in person since some research shows you spend less when shopping in the store versus online, but stick to your list.

Another way to save is to skip the name brands. Consider buying supermarket brands or from discount stores.

Their brands can save you money, and many store brands taste just as good as

—or even better than—the well-known brands.

Use a store loyalty card. Many grocery chains offer special deals and even let you earn rewards.

And don’t forget to check the store’s shopping app for weekly sales and digital-only coupons to save even more.

When you're ready to prepare your meals, the right tools in your kitchen can make the process faster and easier.

Countertop appliances can save time in the kitchen.

An air fryer lets you roast, bake, or fry with little fat. It’s perfect for quick meals like chicken and veggies.

CR recommends the Cosori Lite CAF-LI211 Air Fryer, which is perfect for tight counter spaces and easy to clean and use.

A multi-cooker is ideal for cooking legumes, which are an inexpensive and healthy source of protein.

A great option is the Crock-Pot Express 6-Qt Oval Multi-Cooker.

Whether you want to eat healthier, save money, or maybe both, remember these tips can help you on your journey.

Using a cash-back credit card for groceries can save you money. Just be sure to pay off the balance each month to avoid high interest rates.