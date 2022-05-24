Fleeing driver kills man in Milwaukee, woman, baby hurt

A vehicle that fled Milwaukee deputies crashed into another after the driver ran a stop sign near 37th and Sheridan Tuesday evening, May 24, killing the driver of the car that was struck.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sheriff's officials said the deputies initially spotted the reckless driver headed north on Sherman, south of Hampton. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled north on Sherman.

During the pursuit, officials said the driver blew red lights at Sherman and Hampton and Sherman and Villard. Sheriff's officials said the pursuit lasted four-tenths of a mile, terminated on Sheridan Avenue, where the deputies inadvertently struck a parked vehicle. They were then informed by a passing citizen that there was a crash up ahead.

Police said the driver of the fleeing vehicle took off on foot after the crash. Sheriff's officials said there was a second occupant of that vehicle who also ran.

In addition to the man who died in the car that was hit, a woman, 43, and a girl, 1, were hurt.

Police are looking for the driver of the striking vehicle.

The MCSO is handling the pursuit investigation, while Milwaukee police are handling the crash investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App. Anyone with information about the fleeing vehicle should call the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 414-278-4235.