Expand / Collapse search

Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin absentee ballots

By AP author
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
2020 Election
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The highly anticipated ruling, unless overturned, means that the outcome of the presidential race in Wisconsin likely will not be known for days after polls close. Under current law, the deadline for returning an absentee ballot in order to have it counted is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Democrats and their allies sued to extend the deadline in the key swing state.

U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a large portion of their requests, issuing a preliminary injunction that was expected to be appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

The Republican National Committee, the Wisconsin GOP and Wisconsin’s Republican legislators argued with Conley to leave current absentee voting regulations in place, saying people have plenty of time to obtain ballots and get them back to clerks before November under existing state law.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to campaign in Manitowoc
slideshow

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to campaign in Manitowoc

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will campaign in Manitowoc on Monday, Sept. 21.

Scam concerns grow as election, absentee efforts progress
slideshow

Scam concerns grow as election, absentee efforts progress

"Anyone can be out there conducting voter registration and not even have a credential to show you that they've been through proper training."

Everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 election
slideshow

Everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 election

Frankly, there's a lot to know ahead of the November 2020 election.