Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.