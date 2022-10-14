Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m.
The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim.
This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.