Fatal crash closes part of Highway 95 in western Wisconsin

A fatal crash closed a section of Highway 95 at County Highway J in Clark County, Wisconsin, on Friday.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon they're investigating a fatal crash on Highway 95 in the Township of Dewhurst, approximately 53 miles southeast of Eau Claire.

FOX 9 has a crew at the scene. It appears a semi-truck and a van were involved in the collision. The semi-truck is in the ditch and sustained significant damage. The van is flipped on its side and appears to be charred. There's also debris scattered over the roadway.

The sheriff's office has not provided further details about the crash as of this writing. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 95 East is closed at County Highway J as a result of the crash, and drivers should plan on using alternative routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.