Family of Secoriea Turner suing City of Atlanta for $12 million

The parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Atlanta on July 4 by armed protesters at the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, have filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta.

Attorneys representing the family made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning in Atlanta.

In the filing, the attorneys allege numerous failings on the part of the City of Atlanta including that the city was negligent in its duties by failing to remove armed protesters who had taken over the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed.

The attorneys indicated in the filing that they would be seeking $12 million in damages from the City of Atlanta for the death of Secoriea Tuner.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed by armed protesters on July 4 after her mother and her mother's friend were driving toward a barricade erected in the middle of the street near the Wendy's where Brooks was killed.

The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Julian Conley, is facing a felony murder charge.