Family: 'Check the detectors' after 50+ fires in under 3 weeks; 4 fatal

A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of a father. Martin Rodriguez, 57, was one of four people to die in a fire in Milwaukee in just two weeks. His family wants you to find your smoke detector and make sure it's working so this doesn't happen to your family.

Rodriguez's family said they don't know what role smoke detectors played in his death, but they want their loss to spread that message.

Martin Rodriguez

Rodriguez happily raised his family at 1222 S. 21st Street.

"He was a happy, wonderful man, hard-working man as well," said Michelle Morales, Martin's daughter. "He was just the best."

Morales got the call Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9 to go check on her dad because someone saw flames. Milwaukee police said the fire started at one house and then spread next door.

Rodriguez died on the scene.

"You don’t know from where to start," said Morales. "It’s just, the pain is there, and you don’t want to wake up from it."

Morales is now in charge of planning the funeral. Her mother is in the hospital fighting cancer.

"Since my mom has lost everything, her husband, her home, it’s like, I don’t know, it’s just hard," said Morales.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they've responded to more than 50 fires in less than three weeks, and 4 people have died.

Morales is hoping it pushes everyone to make an emergency plan.

"Just check on the fire detectors -- if they are working," she said.

The family is working to set up a GoFundMe.com account to help out with funeral expenses.