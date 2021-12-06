Fallen tree kills Sheboygan woman, 1 other injured

Sheboygan police and fire were called to an apartment complex on Broadway Street near Buffalo Street around 6:45 a.m. Monday after a resident reported a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion, trapping two women.

Initial reports indicated that both women were trapped, but one, a 69-year-old resident, freed herself before first responders arrived. That woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Unfortunately, the second woman, a 73-year-old resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

A total of three vehicles parked in the parking lot were damaged, with two of the vehicles suffering substantial damage.

The name of the victims are being held pending full family notification.

