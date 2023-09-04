Extreme heat: Milwaukee Public Schools to dismiss early, 1st day of class

article

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Monday, Sept. 4 that due to extreme heat, all MPS schools will dismiss early on Tuesday -- the first day of class.

A news release on the MPS website says breakfast and lunch will be served. All after-school, recreation, and athletic programs will also be canceled.

All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:

Schools that begin at 7:25 a.m. will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

Schools that begin at 8 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

Schools that begin at 9:05 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:10 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

Schools that begin at 9:15 a.m. will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.

This is a developing story.