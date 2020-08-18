Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, set to highlight support for law enforcement

article
MILWAUKEE - President Donald Trump's son Eric is visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Eric Trump's visit is expected to highlight the administration's support for law enforcement -- as well as the recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association (IUPA).
FOX6 News plans to stream Trump's event scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
The president thanked Wisconsin voters for helping him win the White House in 2016.
FOX6 spoke with some of the protesters on the other side of the security line, and they said they wanted to make their message as clear and simple as possible: They don't want another four years of a Trump presidency.