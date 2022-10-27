Eric Bledose arrested, domestic violence: TMZ

article

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledose was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports police were called to Bledsoe's California home around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. A woman claimed that her boyfriend slapped her and, after investigation, Bledsoe was arrested. The 32-year-old was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station and bonded out, the report said.

A post on the woman's Instagram after the incident appeared to show a red mark on her face, TMZ said, and the caption read: "NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN." The post added "Domestic violence is real!" and "ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster." The post also alleged that it was not the first incident. It has since been deleted.

Bledsoe played parts of three seasons for the Bucks, starting 210 games. He spent the bulk of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks traded Bledsoe to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Jrue Holiday swap in 2020. He is not on a roster this season.